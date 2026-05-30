International para-athlete Chirag Tyagi found dead with bullet injury in Ghaziabad

LUCKNOW: International Indian para-athlete Chirag Tyagi was found murdered in Ghaziabad on Saturday.

According to police sources, Tyagi's body was found in Sai Upvan in the Hindon area. He had a bullet injury on his back, and police suspect he was shot dead.

Tyagi, a resident of Ghaziabad, had represented India in the 100-metre and 400-metre sprint events. He earned recognition for his performances at both national and international competitions and was a well-known para-athlete.

Sources said Tyagi was a resident of Basantpur Saithli village under the Muradnagar police station limits in Ghaziabad.

SHO Kotwali Sachin Kumar said the athlete's family had been informed about the incident. He confirmed that a bullet injury was found on Tyagi's back.