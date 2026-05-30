MHA notifies 147 IPS vacancies, 53 fewer than last year, tightening UPSC competition

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the cadre-controlling authority for Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, has released the category-wise and state-wise distribution of vacancies to be filled through the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024.

While the notification provides long-awaited clarity on the availability of posts across cadres, experts believe the sharp decline in vacancies has emerged as the biggest concern for aspirants.

According to the notification, only 147 IPS vacancies will be filled through CSE 2024, a significant reduction from the 200 vacancies notified in the previous allocation cycle. The drop of 53 posts is expected to make competition for one of India’s most sought-after civil services even more intense.

The vacancies have been distributed across 25 IPS cadres nationwide, including state-specific cadres and joint cadres such as AGMUT and Assam-Meghalaya. Of the 147 posts, 74 have been earmarked for the Unreserved (UR) category, 41 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 22 for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 10 for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

A cadre-wise analysis shows considerable variation in vacancy distribution across states. West Bengal has the highest allocation with 15 vacancies, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 14. Uttar Pradesh has been allotted 12 vacancies, while Assam-Meghalaya and Madhya Pradesh have received 11 vacancies each. Maharashtra accounts for 10 vacancies in the current cycle.

At the other end of the spectrum, some cadres have not been allotted any vacancies. Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh have been assigned zero vacancies, highlighting the uneven distribution of openings across the country this year, sources said.