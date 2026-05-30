No proposal to declare cow national animal or ban slaughter nationwide, says Union Minister

The Centre is not considering any proposal to grant the cow national animal status or enforce a nationwide ban on cow slaughter, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has said, amid continuing demands from various groups for such measures.

In an interview with PTI, Meghwal said representations seeking national animal status for the cow and a countrywide prohibition on cow slaughter are regularly submitted to Members of Parliament and the government.

"Various organisations keep working on these issues and approach MPs as well. People submit applications and make representations saying such a measure should be taken," he said.

However, the minister clarified that no proposal on the matter is presently before the Union Cabinet.

“As of now, there is no such matter under the Cabinet’s consideration. If a proposal reaches a stage where government or Cabinet intervention is required, we will inform you,” Meghwal said.

"Different states take decisions on such matters based on their own circumstances and merits," he said, referring to the BJP-led West Bengal government's recent move to step up enforcement of cattle slaughter regulations under the state's 1950 law.

The minister acknowledged that demands for a complete ban on cow slaughter continue to be raised and are widely discussed, including on social media.