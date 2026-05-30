NTA says CUET-UG delayed at some centres due to technical glitch, revises afternoon timing

The CUET-UG 2026 entrance test, held for admission to undergraduate courses across the country, was delayed at a few centres due to a technical glitch, the NTA said.

The issue has since been resolved and the examination is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

"TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET UG 2026 at some centres on Saturday. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged,” the NTA said on X.

"Afternoon session timing (revised): Reporting/entry from 2:30 pm; examination begins at 4:00 pm instead of 3:00 pm," the NTA said.

Morning session candidates are being given the full duration of the paper and are allowed to exit only after completion of the test.

"NTA sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to students and parents,” the agency said.