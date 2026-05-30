RTI activist who challenged anti-sacrilege law shot dead in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: A Jalandhar-based RTI activist, Simranjeet Singh, who had recently moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the controversial anti-sacrilege law, was shot dead by two bike-borne youngsters outside Lovely Professional University at Chaheru village in Phagwara.

Jalandhar Police has provided him with two gunmen. However, he was reportedly moving without security when he was fired upon from close range and died on the spot.

The exact motive behind the killing remains unclear.

Notably, this was not the first attempt on his life.

He was attacked a year back in June outside a gym in Model Town by armed assailants, but he had managed to escape. Foreign-based gangster Jograj Singh, alias Joga Pholriwal, claimed responsibility for the shooting.

He is known for filing RTI applications and public interest litigations in the Punjab and Haryana high court on high-stakes and controversial issues.

On April 22, he filed a PIL challenging the constitutional validity of Punjab’s stringent anti-sacrilege law—the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.