Tiger cub, elephant found dead in Uttarakhand forests

DEHRADUN: A tiger cub and an elephant were found dead in the Khatima forest sub-division on Friday, raising concerns over increasing wildlife fatalities in Uttarakhand. The latest incident marks the third tiger death reported in the state within the last fortnight.
The first incident was reported from the Surai forest range, which shares a border with the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR). During a routine patrol, forest officials found the carcass of a female tiger cub in the Bagga-55 compartment.
Following the discovery, forest officials, including DFO Himanshu Bangari and SDO Sanchita Verma, reached the spot. A panel of veterinarians, Dr. Rahul Sati and Dr. Himanshu Pangti, conducted a post-mortem examination.
"The cub was approximately eight months old. Based on the preliminary examination, it appears the animal succumbed to injuries sustained during an inter-species or territorial conflict," a senior forest official stated.
Following protocol, the cub’s remains were cremated within the Surai forest complex.
In a separate incident, a forest department team conducting an elephant census found the carcass of a wild elephant in the Kilpura forest range.
SDO Sanchita Verma, who inspected the site, said the elephant’s tusks were intact, ruling out poaching. "The preliminary evidence points toward a violent territorial dispute," Verma explained. "We observed clear signs of struggle, including deep wounds on the elephant's neck and abdomen, consistent with a clash with another tusker."
The forest department has submitted a detailed report to the DFO of the Terai East division in Haldwani. While the tiger cub's case has been concluded, the elephant’s post-mortem will be conducted in the presence of senior wildlife officials. Following the two incidents, the department has intensified patrolling and surveillance in the area.