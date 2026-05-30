Tiger cub, elephant found dead in Uttarakhand forests

DEHRADUN: A tiger cub and an elephant were found dead in the Khatima forest sub-division on Friday, raising concerns over increasing wildlife fatalities in Uttarakhand. The latest incident marks the third tiger death reported in the state within the last fortnight.

The first incident was reported from the Surai forest range, which shares a border with the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR). During a routine patrol, forest officials found the carcass of a female tiger cub in the Bagga-55 compartment.

Following the discovery, forest officials, including DFO Himanshu Bangari and SDO Sanchita Verma, reached the spot. A panel of veterinarians, Dr. Rahul Sati and Dr. Himanshu Pangti, conducted a post-mortem examination.

"The cub was approximately eight months old. Based on the preliminary examination, it appears the animal succumbed to injuries sustained during an inter-species or territorial conflict," a senior forest official stated.

Following protocol, the cub’s remains were cremated within the Surai forest complex.