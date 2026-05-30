Truckers halt operations in Manipur after driver killed in militant attack

GUWAHATI: Manipur's truck drivers suspended operations on Saturday in protest against the killing of one of their members from West Bengal in a militant attack in Ukhrul district on Friday.

National Highways 2 and 37 are the state's lifelines. National Highway 2, which enters Manipur from Nagaland, has remained blocked since the killing of three Thadou church leaders on May 13 and the subsequent abduction of civilians from the Kuki and Naga communities.

National Highway 37, which enters Manipur from southern Assam's Barak Valley, had remained operational. However, truckers said the movement of trucks along the route would remain suspended until those involved in Friday's attack were brought to justice and the government guaranteed their safety.

"We cannot risk our lives anymore," a protesting driver said.

The truckers also demanded the reopening of National Highway 2, which is a shorter route than National Highway 37.

Around 400 trucks and oil tankers remained stranded in the Keithelmanbi area of Imphal Valley on Saturday, where truckers staged a protest demonstration in solidarity with the deceased driver.