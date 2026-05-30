US hails India as 'critical anchor' in Indo-Pacific, pushes deeper defence co-production ties

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Saturday described India as a key pillar of regional stability, saying the country is “modernising” its military to support the shared objective of maintaining a balance of power in the Indo-Pacific and deepening cooperation with the United States.

According to ANI report, Hegseth, who was speaking at the second day of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, said, “In South Asia, India is a critical anchor to hold the line. A powerful India acting in its own self-interest advances our shared goal of maintaining a balance of power across the region.”

He praised India’s military modernisation efforts, particularly its expanding role in the Indian Ocean region. ANI reported that Hegseth said, “India is modernising its military to carry its share of the security burden, particularly in the Indian Ocean.”

Highlighting India’s defence manufacturing capabilities, he added, “It's building out the heavy industrial and logistics capacity to sustain high-end military operations, including the ability to repair and maintain our shared platforms and support US Navy vessels operating forward in the theatre.”