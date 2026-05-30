US hails India as 'critical anchor' in Indo-Pacific, pushes deeper defence co-production ties

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Saturday described India as a key pillar of regional stability, saying the country is “modernising” its military to support the shared objective of maintaining a balance of power in the Indo-Pacific and deepening cooperation with the United States.
According to ANI report, Hegseth, who was speaking at the second day of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, said, “In South Asia, India is a critical anchor to hold the line. A powerful India acting in its own self-interest advances our shared goal of maintaining a balance of power across the region.”
He praised India’s military modernisation efforts, particularly its expanding role in the Indian Ocean region. ANI reported that Hegseth said, “India is modernising its military to carry its share of the security burden, particularly in the Indian Ocean.”
Highlighting India’s defence manufacturing capabilities, he added, “It's building out the heavy industrial and logistics capacity to sustain high-end military operations, including the ability to repair and maintain our shared platforms and support US Navy vessels operating forward in the theatre.”
He also pointed to growing defence cooperation between Washington and New Delhi, noting joint production initiatives. “We've also committed to pursuing co-production with India to advance capabilities like Javelin anti-tank guided munitions. Real, tangible steps to improve the collective readiness of our forces,” he said, according to ANI.
Hegseth linked India’s industrial capacity to wider efforts by the US and its partners to strengthen regional readiness. “This kind of industrial muscle isn't just a long-term goal, it's an immediate operational imperative,” he said.
He further outlined the Trump administration’s plans for expanding US defence spending and manufacturing capacity. “America is undergoing a historic national manufacturing mobilisation of our defence industrial base. We will produce the best weaponry in the world at scale, at speed, and at a reasonable price,” he said.
Calling it a personal commitment, Hegseth said, “This is my personal commitment to all of you, and it is our president's demand.”
Referring to President Donald Trump, he said, “President Trump, after spending USD 1 trillion on defence last year, plans to make a generational investment of USD 1.5 trillion on defence this year, to unleash America's arsenal of freedom and expand America's military dominance for decades to come.”
Hegseth also called on US allies and partners to increase defence commitments. “We demand 3.5 per cent from our allies and partners, and we are going well beyond that number. We expect every single ally and partner to match that kind of resolve,” he said.
Signalling deeper cooperation with countries willing to take on greater security responsibilities, he added, “For those nations that rise to this challenge, that embrace responsibility as true partners, the benefits will be clear.”
He further said, “As our strategy states, we will prioritise working with model allies. Those nations that are most capable, clear-eyed, and ready to defend their national interests. For those nations, we are moving them to the front of the line.”
(With inputs from ANI)