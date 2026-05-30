Vaibhav Suryavanshi set to become Jharkhand health department's brand ambassador

RANCHI: Young cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has won widespread admiration for his fearless stroke play and remarkable achievements at a very young age, is set to become brand ambassador of Jharkhand Health Department.

State Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari announced the honours for Suryavanshi on Saturday on his social media handle X.

Making the announcement, Ansari also lauded the young cricketer's outstanding performances and inspirational rise, describing him as a role model for aspiring youth across the state.

“Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the young cricket star who has made waves in the cricket world with his explosive batting, remarkable talent, and ability to captivate the entire nation at such a young age, will be honoured in Jharkhand,” posted Ansari on X.

"Additionally, he will be appointed as the brand ambassador for the Jharkhand Health Department," he added.

“Vaibhav, even though your team lost the match, you have already won the hearts of millions of Indians. I myself have been a cricketer, but to face big international-level bowlers with such confidence and aggression at such a young age and consistently thrash them is a proof of extraordinary talent. You have not only made your own name shine but also brought glory to your parents, Bihar, and the whole of Hindustan,” said Ansari.