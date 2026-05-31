BJP sets sights on 2027 hat-trick in Uttarakhand as Nabin calls for discipline, unity

DEHRADUN: As the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections draw closer, the Bharatiya Janata Party has begun ramping up its organisational efforts, aiming to secure a historic third consecutive term in the state. The renewed push comes in the wake of party National President Nitin Nabin's three-day visit to Uttarakhand, which concluded on Saturday.

During his tour, Nabin adopted a no-nonsense approach, delivering a clear message to the state's legislators: internal disagreements must remain behind closed doors. He explicitly warned against airing grievances on social media or in public forums, insisting that any dissent or suggestions be routed strictly through the party's internal hierarchy.

The BJP was grappling with internal unease in Uttarakhand after MPs Trivendra Singh Rawat and Anil Baluni displayed sympathy towards disgruntled MLA Arvind Pandey. Following Pandey's critical questioning of the leadership, the opposition Congress capitalised on the apparent discord, aiming to exploit the ruling party's lack of cohesion and mounting political instability.

"The image of our legislators is synonymous with the image of the party," Nabin emphasised during his briefings. "Any issues should be discussed exclusively with the party high command."

Setting ambitious targets, Nabin urged party members to look beyond the 47 seats secured in 2022. He directed leaders to identify communities and demographics where the party's footprint remains weak and to strategise immediate outreach programmes.

He announced that he would return in three to four months to personally review the progress of every Assembly constituency, demanding detailed reports from both legislators and organisational office-bearers.

Nabin's visit was also characterised by a stern review of the party's digital presence. He reprimanded several leaders for their casual handling of social media, advising them to focus on effectively promoting state and central government schemes, achievements, and developmental activities instead of engaging in trivial rhetoric.

The leadership is acutely aware of the 23 Assembly constituencies the BJP lost in 2022, including segments such as Yamunotri, Badrinath, Haldwani, and Khatima. Nabin has pinned the responsibility for flipping these seats on Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs.