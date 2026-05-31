CUET-UG 2026 rescheduled exam conducted smoothly across India and abroad

The rescheduled Common University Entrance Test–Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026 was conducted smoothly on Sunday across multiple centres in India and abroad after certain examinations scheduled for May 28 were postponed due to Eid al-Adha.

“The examination was conducted smoothly,” a National Testing Agency (NTA) source told news agency PTI, adding that the exam was held in two shifts at centres across the country and overseas.

In Shift-I, the examination was conducted at 334 centres for 70,266 candidates. One foreign centre was operational, with two overseas candidates appearing for the test. No Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates were registered in this shift, the source said.

In Shift-II, the exam was held at 358 centres for 80,872 candidates. This shift included three PwD candidates, while two foreign centres accommodated 30 overseas candidates. A total of 54,882 candidates appeared in Shift-II, resulting in an attendance rate of 67.9 per cent, the source told PTI.