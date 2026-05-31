First India-Bangladesh border talks since BNP government takes charge set for June 8

India and Bangladesh are set to hold their bi-annual Director General-level border talks in New Delhi next week, marking the first such meeting since the BNP government assumed office in Dhaka earlier this year.

According a report by PTI, citing officials, a delegation of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), led by its Director General Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, is expected to be in the national capital between June 8 and 11 for discussions with the Border Security Force (BSF). The Indian side will be headed by BSF Director General Praveen Kumar.

The talks, scheduled to be held at a BSF base in Delhi, are likely to focus on key issues including border fencing, cross-border crimes, infiltration, attacks on BSF personnel, and the handing over of illegal Bangladeshi migrants, officials told PTI.

Sources said the agenda broadly remains consistent with previous rounds of talks, with both sides expected to review cooperation on preventing trans-border crimes and strengthening border management mechanisms. A joint record of discussions is expected to be signed on June 11, they added.