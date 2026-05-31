Japan pitches Quad defence ministers’ meet in India, seeks to take grouping to ‘next step’

NEW DELHI: Japan’s Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Sunday made a pitch for a Quad defence ministers’ meeting in India, signalling Tokyo’s intent to deepen the grouping’s security agenda beyond the foreign ministers’ level.

Speaking on the sidelines of 23rd IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Koizumi said, “Recently our Foreign Minister visited India for Quad. It would be great if we could have that for Defence Ministers. Defence cooperation could be an area we can work together…it would be good to visit India to have that kind of dialogue. I want to energise Quad to the next step."

The proposal comes at a time when the Quad is making efforts to be seen as a forum for practical cooperation rather than a military alliance, particularly in the context of Washington recalibrating its ties with Beijing.

China has consistently described the grouping as an “Asian NATO” aimed at containing its rise, a characterisation the four member nations have repeatedly rejected.

India last week hosted the 11th Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi, where the four nations launched the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration, or IPMSC, a new initiative to coordinate maritime surveillance across the Indo-Pacific.

The IPMSC will use the latest technologies to build on the existing Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness framework (IPMDA), enabling member countries to share real-time information and get a sharper, more comprehensive picture of vessel movements in the region. The initial focus will be the Indian Ocean Region.