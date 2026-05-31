J&K: Three held while attempting to cross LoC into PoK in Uri

The Army apprehended three persons attempting to cross the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

The trio, all residents of Sopore in Baramulla district, were intercepted while allegedly trying to exfiltrate through the Hathlanga-Nambla axis on Saturday night.

Officials said one of those apprehended was reportedly a former Territorial Army jawan.

In a separate incident, the same Army unit detained a resident of PoK who had allegedly crossed the LoC into Kashmir in the Silikote area, officials said.

The individual, identified as Zeeshan Mir, a resident of Muzaffarabad, reportedly told authorities that he had crossed over to meet his girlfriend in Tileai village in Uri.

Both Mir and the woman are being questioned by security agencies, officials said, adding that further details were awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)