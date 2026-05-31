LG VK Saxena approves new excise policy for Ladakh; hard liquor sale allowed

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Union Territory Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved a new excise policy for Ladakh that liberalises the existing liquor regime, expands regulated access to alcoholic beverages and simplifies licensing procedures in the cold desert.

Now sale of hard liquor including foreign liquor and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) would be permitted in retail vends while the number of liquor vends would increase from two to 20 in the UT.

The new policy was framed by LG administration after extensive meetings with civil society organisations, NGOs, religious organisations, public representatives and government officials, in recent months.

According to an official spokesman, a committee of officers was constituted to draft a revised excise Policy for the Union Territory after holding talks with all the stakeholders.

The committee examined in detail the aspects concerning public convenience, prevention of illicit liquor trade, its societal impact, augmentation of excise revenue, transparency in allotment of vends, streamlining of licensing procedures, digitisation of departmental processes and strengthening of enforcement mechanisms, he said.

The key feature of the new excise policy is liberalisation of the existing restrictive regime, which had resulted in limited availability of brands and outlets in the UT and prompted tourists to carry liquor with them from outside the Ladakh region causing revenue loss to the UT.