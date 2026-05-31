Massive search operations launched for two missing trekkers in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Authorities in Uttarakhand have launched a massive, multi-agency search operation across two separate trekking routes after two trekkers went missing in the last 24 hours.

Despite treacherous terrain and adverse weather conditions that forced temporary suspensions, rescue teams—comprising the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police, and forest department personnel—resumed their search operations on Sunday evening.

The missing individuals include a woman from Nainital, who went missing on the Dayara Bugyal trek in Uttarkashi, and a man from Noida, who lost his way near the Pindari Glacier in the Bageshwar district.

In Uttarkashi, the search for Babita Pandey, the trekker reported missing on the Dayara Bugyal route, began late Saturday night. The SDRF received an alert via the Bhatwari police post at approximately 10.25 pm.

A specialised 17-member joint team, led by Sub-Inspector Gabbar Singh, was immediately mobilised. Due to pitch darkness and difficult terrain, the team halted their initial advance at Natin, resuming their search at first light.

"Our teams have reached the 'Ghoi' area, where the trekking group had established a campsite," Sub-Inspector Gabbar Singh said.

While the two male trekkers accompanying Pandey were located safe and sound, the search for the missing woman continued across the dense forests and trails leading toward Dayara Bugyal, located approximately three kilometres from the site.