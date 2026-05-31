Nasha Mukt J&K drive: 341 kg drugs seized and assets worth over Rs 200 crore attached in 50 days

JAMMU: In what officials describe as one of the most extensive crackdowns on drug trafficking and narco-terrorism in the Union Territory, the first 50 days of the “Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan” have led to the arrest of over 1,000 alleged peddlers, seizure of 341 kg of narcotics, and attachment and demolition of properties valued at more than Rs 200 crore.

Launched on 11 April by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the campaign aims to dismantle the entire narcotics ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by targeting both trafficking networks and their financial infrastructure.

According to official data from 11 April to 29 May, Jammu and Kashmir Police registered 923 FIRs and arrested 1,018 individuals in narcotics-related cases. During the period, 341 kg of drugs were seized, including 12 kg of heroin valued at around Rs 120 crore, along with 23,752 psychotropic tablets.

Authorities also detained 55 individuals under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act.

As part of the financial crackdown, police attached 89 immovable properties worth Rs 63.93 crore and demolished 63 properties valued at Rs 19.77 crore, taking total action against drug-linked assets to over Rs 83 crore.

Officials said the drive has been designed as a “people-centric” campaign targeting both offenders and the wider support systems enabling drug trafficking and narco-terror networks. A senior officer said the initiative has helped dismantle trafficking networks and curb terror financing in the region.

Action has also been taken against erring chemists and druggists, with 120 licences facing punitive measures, including 118 suspensions and two cancellations. In addition, 668 driving licences and 13 vehicle registration certificates have been suspended or cancelled, while confiscation of 124 passports linked to narcotics cases has been recommended.