Nasha Mukt J&K drive: 341 kg drugs seized and assets worth over Rs 200 crore attached in 50 days

JAMMU: In what officials describe as one of the most extensive crackdowns on drug trafficking and narco-terrorism in the Union Territory, the first 50 days of the “Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan” have led to the arrest of over 1,000 alleged peddlers, seizure of 341 kg of narcotics, and attachment and demolition of properties valued at more than Rs 200 crore.
Launched on 11 April by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the campaign aims to dismantle the entire narcotics ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by targeting both trafficking networks and their financial infrastructure.
According to official data from 11 April to 29 May, Jammu and Kashmir Police registered 923 FIRs and arrested 1,018 individuals in narcotics-related cases. During the period, 341 kg of drugs were seized, including 12 kg of heroin valued at around Rs 120 crore, along with 23,752 psychotropic tablets.
Authorities also detained 55 individuals under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act.
As part of the financial crackdown, police attached 89 immovable properties worth Rs 63.93 crore and demolished 63 properties valued at Rs 19.77 crore, taking total action against drug-linked assets to over Rs 83 crore.
Officials said the drive has been designed as a “people-centric” campaign targeting both offenders and the wider support systems enabling drug trafficking and narco-terror networks. A senior officer said the initiative has helped dismantle trafficking networks and curb terror financing in the region.
Action has also been taken against erring chemists and druggists, with 120 licences facing punitive measures, including 118 suspensions and two cancellations. In addition, 668 driving licences and 13 vehicle registration certificates have been suspended or cancelled, while confiscation of 124 passports linked to narcotics cases has been recommended.
Public awareness efforts have also been intensified, with more than 16.37 lakh programmes conducted across the Union Territory, reaching over one crore people. Mental health support through the Tele-MANAS initiative received 3,572 calls related to substance abuse and psychological distress.
Rehabilitation services have been strengthened, with government de-addiction centres treating 58,603 patients during the campaign period. Of these, 58,138 were treated in outpatient departments, 465 were admitted as inpatients, and 192 were discharged after recovery.
Social welfare-run rehabilitation centres treated 634 patients and provided counselling to 1,055 individuals, while police-run programmes recorded 451 patients, with 138 recoveries.
Lieutenant Governor Sinha has also led outreach marches across 17 districts, drawing participation from an estimated three to four lakh people, with Jammu and Srinagar witnessing the highest turnout.
He said the campaign would continue until drug networks are fully dismantled, describing narcotics trafficking as a serious threat to society and equating it with “silent terrorism”. Authorities also reported strengthened surveillance measures, including inspections of over 6,400 chemists, installation of 6,881 CCTV cameras, and checks in 2,127 schools and hospitals.
Intelligence-led operations have identified 3,045 drug peddlers and smugglers, while 386 suspects have been examined as part of ongoing investigations. Officials reiterated that narcotics-related offences would be dealt with strictly under law, with no tolerance for those involved in the trade.
(With inputs from PTI)