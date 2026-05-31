PM Shah’s remarks on ‘Nepal encroaching Indian land’ refer to cross-border occupation, says Foreign Ministry

KATHMANDU: Nepal Foreign Ministry on Sunday said Prime Minister Balendra Shah's comments regarding Nepal “encroaching” Indian territories were related to no-man’s land and cross-border occupation between the two countries.

The Foreign Ministry's clarification came hours after Shah said he had learnt about Nepal “encroaching” territories in India as he sought to answer questions in Parliament on a long-running border dispute with New Delhi.

Shah also said India and Nepal have agreed to take the help of historians, surveyors and experts to seek a resolution, adding that Kathmandu has also taken up the matter with China and the United Kingdom.

Nepal and India have had an old boundary dispute over Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, with both countries claiming the areas. India maintains that the territories are part of Uttarakhand and has said the issue should be addressed through bilateral dialogue.