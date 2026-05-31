POCSO Act applicable when victim of commercial sex trafficking is minor: SC

The Supreme Court has ruled that traffickers involved in the commercial sexual exploitation (CSE) of minors can be prosecuted under the stringent POCSO Act in addition to provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA).

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said the applicability of laws in trafficking cases depends on factors such as the victim’s age, the methods used by traffickers and the nature of exploitation.

The court passed the order while hearing a plea by NGO Prajwala seeking stronger measures to curb human trafficking and protect victims of commercial sexual exploitation.

Clarifying the legal framework, the bench said the consent of trafficking victims cannot be used as a defence in cases involving coercion, deception or abuse.

“The consent of a child victim of trafficking is irrelevant, regardless of whether or not ‘means’ have been used. Lack of consent is not an element of the crime of trafficking in persons.

“Thus, the focus should be firmly on the actions and intentions of the perpetrators, and once the elements of the crime of trafficking, including the use of one of the identified means (coercion, deception, etc.), are proven, any defence or allegation that the victim ‘consented’ should be deemed to be irrelevant,” the court said.