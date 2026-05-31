Rain, thunderstorms bring respite as heatwave conditions ease across India

Overcast skies and intermittent rainfall brought relief from the heat across several parts of the country on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stating that heatwave conditions have abated nationwide.
The national capital witnessed a sharp drop in temperatures, which weather experts attributed to rain and thunderstorm activity linked to an active western disturbance over Rajasthan and central Pakistan. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees below normal, while most weather stations in the city reported readings lower than the seasonal average.
The IMD has forecast moderate to severe thunderstorm activity accompanied by squally winds reaching speeds of up to 90 kmph across northwest, central and adjoining eastern India. It also said the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu over the next three to four days.
In Uttarakhand, heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions disrupted normal life and temporarily halted the Kedarnath Yatra, leaving hundreds of pilgrims stranded. The pilgrimage resumed later in the day after weather conditions improved. According to a report by new agency PTI, a major tragedy was also averted in Champawat district, where more than 50 pilgrims trapped in a swollen river near Sri Reetha Sahib Gurdwara during the annual Jod Mela were rescued.
Temperatures in Uttarakhand remained significantly below normal over the weekend. In Dehradun, the maximum temperature settled at 26.6 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 17 degrees Celsius, nine and five degrees below normal respectively. The IMD has forecast snowfall in high-altitude regions above 3,800 metres and issued a yellow alert warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds of up to 50 kmph and intense spells of rain.
A dust storm swept through parts of Rajasthan for a second consecutive day, reducing visibility and causing temperatures to fall. A thick cloud of dust was seen moving across Jaisalmer district, though no casualties or damage were reported. Light to moderate rainfall was also recorded in some areas. Phalodi registered the state's highest maximum temperature at 42.6 degrees Celsius, while Sirohi recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 18.2 degrees Celsius, according to PTI.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, forecasting cloudy skies and the possibility of light rain and thunderstorms on Monday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius respectively. However, meteorologists said temperatures are likely to rise gradually as the current spell of rain weakens and moves away from the region.
Several parts of Himachal Pradesh also received light to moderate rainfall over the past two days. Naina Devi recorded the highest rainfall at 46.4 mm, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were reported from Shimla, Jubberhatti, Sundernagar, Kangra, Jot and Murari Devi. Kukumseri was the coldest location in the state at 3.8 degrees Celsius, while Una recorded the highest daytime temperature at 33.4 degrees Celsius.
A day after widespread rainfall across Haryana and Punjab, temperatures remained well below normal in both states, including in Chandigarh, which recorded a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius, more than seven degrees below average.
In Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow received 2.4 mm of rainfall and recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius, nearly four degrees below normal. Significant rainfall was also reported from Ballia and Moradabad. The weather department has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated locations across both western and eastern parts of the state.
Meanwhile, weather conditions remained largely stable in Jammu and Kashmir. Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius, around 2.4 degrees above normal. The IMD has forecast isolated showers over the next three days, with more widespread rainfall expected across the Union Territory from June 4, reported PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)