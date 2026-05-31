Rain, thunderstorms bring respite as heatwave conditions ease across India

Overcast skies and intermittent rainfall brought relief from the heat across several parts of the country on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stating that heatwave conditions have abated nationwide.

The national capital witnessed a sharp drop in temperatures, which weather experts attributed to rain and thunderstorm activity linked to an active western disturbance over Rajasthan and central Pakistan. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees below normal, while most weather stations in the city reported readings lower than the seasonal average.

The IMD has forecast moderate to severe thunderstorm activity accompanied by squally winds reaching speeds of up to 90 kmph across northwest, central and adjoining eastern India. It also said the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu over the next three to four days.

In Uttarakhand, heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions disrupted normal life and temporarily halted the Kedarnath Yatra, leaving hundreds of pilgrims stranded. The pilgrimage resumed later in the day after weather conditions improved. According to a report by new agency PTI, a major tragedy was also averted in Champawat district, where more than 50 pilgrims trapped in a swollen river near Sri Reetha Sahib Gurdwara during the annual Jod Mela were rescued.