Villagers in Bastar gather for PM's Mann Ki Baat at former Maoist meeting ground

RAIPUR: In a strong symbol of the changing landscape of Bastar, hundreds of villagers in the once-turbulent region of Abujhmad gathered on Sunday to listen to the 134th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat.

The assembly took place on a ground historically notorious for hosting Naxalite meetings, marking a poignant shift toward peace and community integration.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed immense pride following the broadcast, characterising the Prime Minister’s specific mentions of the state as a moment of national recognition for Bastar’s ongoing transformation, its local talent, and its rich historical heritage.

A central highlight of the PM's address was his interaction with Chhattisgarh’s young sprinting sensation, Animesh Kujur, alongside Punjab’s Gurvinder Singh. PM Modi pointed out that the men’s 100-metre national record was shattered three times within a span of just two days—a feat he described as a testament to the rising confidence and fierce, healthy competition redefining Indian sports.

Animesh Kujur, who hails from a modest village in the Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, recently clocked a stunning 10.15 seconds in the 100-metre race. The performance not only secured him a new national record but also sealed his qualification for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Reflecting on the PM’s conversation with the athlete, CM Sai noted how deeply inspiring Kujur's journey is for the nation's youth. During the radio segment, Kujur shared that his passion for running sparked during the COVID-19 pandemic. Encouraged by friends to pursue athletics seriously, Kujur pushed through early doubts and logistical hurdles to cement his place at the top of Indian sprinting.

Beyond athletic prowess, the broadcast cast a spotlight on Chhattisgarh's ancient history. PM Modi highlighted the recent discovery of historic copper plates unearthed at Malhar, a prominent archaeological site in the Bilaspur district.

Believed to be roughly 1,400 to 1,500 years old, the artefacts date back to the Panduvanshi era, specifically during the reign of Maharshi Balarjun. Inscribed in the ancient Brahmi script and the Pali language, these copper plates offer invaluable historical insights into the governance, religious practices, and social structures of the period.