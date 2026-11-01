79 years after independence, road finally reaches Uttarakhand’s remote Sipu village

DEHRADUN: For the first time since Independence, a vehicle has reached Sipu, a remote village in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district near the China border. At an altitude of about 11,820 feet, the village’s new road link marks a major step towards improving life in the rugged Darma Valley.

The first vehicle reached Sipu on October 24, village head Sarojni Sipal said. On Wednesday, eight to 10 families travelling during the seasonal migration were able to reach Dharchula by road for the first time.

"Earlier, villagers had to walk nearly 10 kilometres to reach the main road," Sipal said. The new link, she added, would save time and effort, and bring particular relief to elderly people, women and those who are ill.

For generations, Sipu’s residents have depended on steep mountain trails to travel and bring essential supplies to the village. Journeys were especially difficult for children, patients and older residents. The arrival of vehicles is expected to ease those hardships, though further work is needed to make the route fully functional.

The 10-kilometre Dhakar-Tidang-Marcha-Sipu road is being built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana as part of the Vibrant Villages Programme.

Kishan Singh Aeri, executive engineer with the scheme, said construction began in July 2024 and the project was estimated to cost about Rs 24 crore.