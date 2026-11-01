79 years after independence, road finally reaches Uttarakhand’s remote Sipu village

DEHRADUN: For the first time since Independence, a vehicle has reached Sipu, a remote village in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district near the China border. At an altitude of about 11,820 feet, the village’s new road link marks a major step towards improving life in the rugged Darma Valley.
The first vehicle reached Sipu on October 24, village head Sarojni Sipal said. On Wednesday, eight to 10 families travelling during the seasonal migration were able to reach Dharchula by road for the first time.
"Earlier, villagers had to walk nearly 10 kilometres to reach the main road," Sipal said. The new link, she added, would save time and effort, and bring particular relief to elderly people, women and those who are ill.
For generations, Sipu’s residents have depended on steep mountain trails to travel and bring essential supplies to the village. Journeys were especially difficult for children, patients and older residents. The arrival of vehicles is expected to ease those hardships, though further work is needed to make the route fully functional.
The 10-kilometre Dhakar-Tidang-Marcha-Sipu road is being built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana as part of the Vibrant Villages Programme.
Kishan Singh Aeri, executive engineer with the scheme, said construction began in July 2024 and the project was estimated to cost about Rs 24 crore.
"Four bridges are also proposed to ensure the route can operate smoothly. The department has sent a detailed project report to the government," Airi said. Construction will begin after the proposal is approved.
Sipu is known for its striking landscape and its religious and cultural significance. Near the village, a stone bearing marks believed by locals to be Lord Shiva’s footprints is worshipped at a Mahadev temple. The area also has sites including Mahadev Cave, Milti Bai Tal, Parvati Tal, Chhu Mapang Tal and Anchari Tal.
Historian Jai Singh Rawat said Sipu and other villages in the Darma Valley once formed part of a trade route between India and Tibet. Before the 1962 India-China war, Bhotiya traders crossed the border to exchange goods such as salt, wool and borax. Trade stopped after the border was closed, he said.
Local belief also holds that Shiva rested in Sipu while travelling to Mount Kailash, following a request from the village’s deities. The sacred stone bearing the footprints is still revered by residents.
The road could also make the region more accessible to visitors travelling to Adi Kailash, Om Parvat and the Panchachuli glacier area. Residents hope better access will encourage homestays, tourism and markets for local products, creating work for young people and helping curb migration.
For villagers, the road is more than a transport link. After nearly 79 years of Independence and 26 years since Uttarakhand was formed, the arrival of the first vehicle has brought renewed hope to a border community long awaiting better access and opportunity.