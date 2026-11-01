Avalanche and heavy snowfall halt search for eight missing Bengal trekkers near Uttarakhand’s Kedartal

DEHRADUN: A search operation for seven trekkers and a local guide missing near Kedartal in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district continued on Sunday, with rescue teams conducting aerial reconnaissance as heavy snowfall and avalanche conditions hampered efforts to reach the area.

The missing group comprises trekkers from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh and a local guide. Rescue officials said deep snow and difficult terrain had made it challenging for ground teams to advance. Helicopter surveys were being used to look for the group and any signs of their tents.

SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi said a specialist mountaineering team had been deployed for the search. The SDRF’s Gangotri team had earlier surveyed the area on foot, but could not proceed because of heavy snowfall and hazardous conditions.

"Given the difficulties on the ground, it was decided to conduct an aerial reconnaissance and search of the area by helicopter," Yaduvanshi said.

Two SDRF personnel, Head Constable Ravi Chauhan and Constable Deepak Pant, travelled by helicopter to Harsil, from where the aircraft conducted two detailed surveys of the Kedartal region, SDRF sources said. The search, however, yielded no clear visual signs of the missing trekkers or their tents.

An additional SDRF team has been sent from the force’s headquarters with rescue and mountaineering equipment. It will join or support the operation when conditions permit, officials said. The SDRF is coordinating with other agencies to plan the next phase of the search.