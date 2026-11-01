BJP chief Nitin Nabin leads counter-march, says Congress is frustrated over lack of public mandate

BJP chief Nitin Nabin on Sunday lashed out at the Congress over the INDIA bloc's Delhi rally, saying it was targeting constitutional institutions out of frustration at not getting people's mandate, as he led a march in Hayana's Rohtak to counter the opposition campaign on the "vote chori" charge.

Addressing 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao padyatra', Nabin said that instead of seeking atonement and offering an apology for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the Congress has come out to protest on the anniversary of the killings in Delhi.

The opposition INDIA bloc is holding the 'Chalo Dilli' protest in the national capital as part of its campaign against alleged electoral irregularities and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

"The Congress party should have sought atonement and offered an apology for the acts committed against the Sikh brethren -- the massacres and the killings that took place on this very day in 1984. Instead, today, they have come out to stage a protest," the BJP president said.

He said that in a democratic system, the public gives a mandate to run the government, but as the Congress did not receive such a mandate, "they are clearly feeling disappointed and frustrated and are blaming the constitutional institutions for this".