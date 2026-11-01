Central government to empower panchayat lands by developing EV charging stations

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant initiative to take India’s clean mobility revolution to the grassroots, the Government of India is set to empower Gram Panchayats across the country by enabling them to develop electric vehicle (EV) charging and battery-swapping infrastructure on Panchayat-owned land.

The initiative is aimed at creating sustainable sources of revenue for rural local bodies while contributing to climate action, reducing carbon emissions and strengthening India’s transition towards cleaner mobility.

The Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) and Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) under the Ministry of Power, have joined hands to explore the development of EV charging stations and batteryswapping facilities across Gram, Block and District Panchayats in States throughout the country.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing the framework for this collaboration was exchanged in New Delhi between Mukta Shekhar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, and Akhilesh Kumar Dixit, CEO, CESL.