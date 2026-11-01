Chandigarh could be first city to become drug-free, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed confidence that Chandigarh would be among the first cities in the country to become drug-free, saying it could set an example in India's fight against narcotics.

Addressing the 60th Raising Day celebrations of Chandigarh Police, Shah said he was confident that the force would lead the country's efforts to combat drug abuse as India works towards becoming a drug-free nation.

Shah also presented the President's Colour to Chandigarh Police in recognition of its six decades of service, dedication and commitment since its establishment in 1966.

Lauding the force, he said it had performed its duties exceptionally well and set benchmarks for police forces across the country. He said Chandigarh Police had made a significant contribution to the security of the city and the country.

Paying tribute to police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, Shah said their supreme sacrifice was a matter of immense pride for the force and the nation.

Referring to the induction of 141 new vehicles into the police fleet, he said the move would strengthen response time, patrolling, mobility and technological capabilities.

Chandigarh Police currently ranks second in the country in response time, Shah said, expressing confidence that it would move to the top position among police forces nationwide by next year.

(With inputs from PTI)