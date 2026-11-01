Chhattisgarh’s Khaira becomes India’s first 100 per cent solar village under PM Surya Ghar yojana

RAIPUR: In the quiet rural contours of Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district, a small village, Khaira, pulled off a noteworthy milestone. Every single one of its 141 households now gleams with rooftop solar panels, establishing Khaira as India’s first village to achieve 100% saturation under PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, officials said.

Home to 889 residents, the village now boasts an aggregate clean energy capacity of nearly 282 kW, with a 2 kW setup mounted atop every home. Even more noteworthy is that the entire transformation cost the villagers nothing. While central and state subsidies covered the baseline, corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding bridged the remaining financial gap, ensuring zero out-of-pocket expenditure for the residents.

The gram panchayat gains a new identity. For decades, electricity meant an inescapable monthly expense competing against food, medicine, and household basics. Under the new net-metering framework, that dynamic has been completely flipped.

“Khaira’s families have transitioned from passive, grid-dependent consumers into self-reliant urjadatas—energy producers who feed their surplus power back into the utility grid. The shift represents not just lower utility meters, but an empowering psychological pivot where clean technology is no longer an urban luxury, but an integral part of everyday rural domestic life,” Jitendra Yadav, Rajnandgaon collector told this newspaper.

“Rooftop solar adoption in India has often skewed toward affluent, urban consumers capable of navigating complex bank loans and heavy paperwork. Khaira reversed this trend by putting vulnerable households first,” averred Bhupendra Yadav, Khaira sarpanch.