Digi Yatra begins international passenger trials at seven airports

NEW DELHI: Digi Yatra, the contactless and paperless initiative that relies on facial recognition technology, has begun trial runs for international passengers at seven airports in India. A wider rollout across the country is planned for 2027, taking into account passenger feedback from the trials, which are scheduled to conclude by the end of December.
The trials have commenced at Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Mumbai, Chennai and Amritsar airports. So far, Digi Yatra has been introduced at 39 airports across India and is available only to domestic passengers.
In an official release, the Civil Aviation Ministry said, “The trials, scheduled to run from November to December 2026, will allow eligible Indian nationals holding e-passports to use Digi Yatra at designated airport touchpoints while travelling on select international flights operated by Air India and IndiGo.”
Eligible passengers will be able to use the facility at terminal entry points, Security Hold Areas (SHA) and boarding gates, wherever the required infrastructure is available. “Feedback received during the trial period will inform the planning of a wider rollout in 2027,” the Ministry added.
To access the facility, eligible Indian nationals must create an e-passport-based Verifiable Credential (VC) through the Digi Yatra mobile application. The process involves scanning the Machine Readable Zone of the e-passport, reading the embedded chip using the Near Field Communication (NFC) feature of a compatible smartphone, capturing a selfie and verifying the details.
The credential is stored in the passenger’s Digi Yatra wallet on their device and can be used at airport touchpoints enabled for the trials, the release explained.
“The facility is intended to complement, and not replace, existing travel processes. Passengers must continue to carry their travel documents and complete all mandatory airline document checks, immigration procedures and other applicable travel formalities,” it added.
The Digi Yatra platform has more than 2.65 crore users and has facilitated over 11 crore journeys across 39 domestic airports, serving domestic airlines. An additional 25 domestic airports will be equipped with the facility in 2027.
In an official release, IndiGo said, “This landmark initiative is set to transform the international departure experience for Indian globe-trotters by extending the decentralised digital identity platform beyond domestic air travel.”
Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer at IndiGo, said, “Having been a key part of the technical Proof of Concept earlier this year, we are pleased to partner with Digi Yatra for the launch of these international passenger trials. Expanding secure digital identity and biometric technologies to international departures is a significant step forward for Indian aviation. The successful deployment of this technology marks an important step in reimagining the airport experience, combining enhanced security, convenience and operational efficiency.”
Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO of Digi Yatra Foundation, said, “Digi Yatra has demonstrated how digital identity can simplify domestic air travel. With the start of international passenger trials, we are taking an important step towards extending this experience to eligible Indian nationals travelling internationally.”
He added that interoperability with global frameworks such as the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) One ID and the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Public Key Directory would be an important part of this journey, helping secure passenger journeys across borders while maintaining passenger privacy.