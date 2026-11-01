Digi Yatra begins international passenger trials at seven airports

NEW DELHI: Digi Yatra, the contactless and paperless initiative that relies on facial recognition technology, has begun trial runs for international passengers at seven airports in India. A wider rollout across the country is planned for 2027, taking into account passenger feedback from the trials, which are scheduled to conclude by the end of December.

The trials have commenced at Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Mumbai, Chennai and Amritsar airports. So far, Digi Yatra has been introduced at 39 airports across India and is available only to domestic passengers.

In an official release, the Civil Aviation Ministry said, “The trials, scheduled to run from November to December 2026, will allow eligible Indian nationals holding e-passports to use Digi Yatra at designated airport touchpoints while travelling on select international flights operated by Air India and IndiGo.”

Eligible passengers will be able to use the facility at terminal entry points, Security Hold Areas (SHA) and boarding gates, wherever the required infrastructure is available. “Feedback received during the trial period will inform the planning of a wider rollout in 2027,” the Ministry added.