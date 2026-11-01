Farooq Abdullah questions 'infiltrator' claim over SIR, asks if 'deleted' Hindu voters in UP are Pakistanis

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday questioned the Election Commission's claim that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was aimed at removing infiltrators, asking whether Hindus allegedly deleted from the voter lists in Uttar Pradesh were also being labelled Pakistanis.
Addressing the INDIA bloc's ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, Abdullah accused the BJP and RSS of repeatedly questioning the loyalty of Muslims by calling them Pakistanis, and said members of the community had also sacrificed their lives for the country.
“They are pointing fingers at Muslims all the time, calling them Pakistanis. I want to tell the BJP-RSS, we have given our blood for the country. We have to live in this country and strengthen it,” he said.
Referring to reports of more than one crore Hindu voters being deleted from electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, Abdullah questioned whether they too would be considered infiltrators.
“Over one crore Hindus have been removed in UP. Are they also Pakistanis? How long will you give this excuse?” he asked, accusing the Election Commission of facilitating “vote chori”.
Abdullah said people of every religion were Indians and had equal rights under the Constitution. “This is Ambedkar's Constitution. We are all equal and every citizen has equal voting right. We have to ensure no Indian is denied the right to vote,” he said.
Urging people not to be afraid, he said the power rested with citizens and called for unity to protect the country. He also asserted that Jammu and Kashmir was, and would remain, part of India, before ending his address with “Jai Hind”.
Addressing the rally, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti alleged that the Constitution was being hollowed out and accused the Centre of transferring the country's assets to a “corporate friend” while neglecting the poor.
“Seeing you people, it feels you understand the problem and can change the situation in the country. If you don't change it now, it will be too late,” she said.
Mufti alleged that land was being handed over to corporates at throwaway prices and that the government's employment promises had not been fulfilled. “They promised jobs, but even those who proudly joined the Army have been made daily wagers,” she said.
Questioning the BJP's claims of championing Hindutva, she also referred to alleged theft of donations made to the Ram temple in Ayodhya. “They have stolen donations from the Ram temple. What can be a bigger shame?” she asked.
Mufti said the Constitution gave citizens the right to elect their representatives and change governments, alleging that the Centre was attempting to take away that right.
Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and the division of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories, the former chief minister said people in the region had experienced the consequences of the Constitution being hollowed out.
“We, the people of Jammu and Kashmir, have been destroyed. They hollowed out the Constitution in 2019. But you should ensure they don't make the whole country Jammu and Kashmir. We are with you,” she said.
Calling Jammu and Kashmir the soul of India, Mufti concluded her address with the words, “Sare jahan se achchha Hindustan hamara”.
(With inputs from PTI)