Farooq Abdullah questions 'infiltrator' claim over SIR, asks if 'deleted' Hindu voters in UP are Pakistanis

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday questioned the Election Commission's claim that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was aimed at removing infiltrators, asking whether Hindus allegedly deleted from the voter lists in Uttar Pradesh were also being labelled Pakistanis.

Addressing the INDIA bloc's ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, Abdullah accused the BJP and RSS of repeatedly questioning the loyalty of Muslims by calling them Pakistanis, and said members of the community had also sacrificed their lives for the country.

“They are pointing fingers at Muslims all the time, calling them Pakistanis. I want to tell the BJP-RSS, we have given our blood for the country. We have to live in this country and strengthen it,” he said.

Referring to reports of more than one crore Hindu voters being deleted from electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, Abdullah questioned whether they too would be considered infiltrators.

“Over one crore Hindus have been removed in UP. Are they also Pakistanis? How long will you give this excuse?” he asked, accusing the Election Commission of facilitating “vote chori”.

Abdullah said people of every religion were Indians and had equal rights under the Constitution. “This is Ambedkar's Constitution. We are all equal and every citizen has equal voting right. We have to ensure no Indian is denied the right to vote,” he said.