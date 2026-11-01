Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari threatens to take CEC Gyanesh Kumar to Ranchi with 10,000 supporters

RANCHI: Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari has sparked fresh political controversy after threatening to bring Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar to Ranchi by force, accompanied by 10,000 supporters, if he refuses to resign.

Speaking at a mass mobilisation rally organised by the Opposition INDIA bloc in New Delhi, Ansari also warned that India could witness unrest similar to that seen in Bangladesh or Nepal.

Escalating his criticism of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the minister alleged institutional bias and manipulation of electoral rolls. He claimed that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was determined to secure the CEC's immediate resignation over the allegations.

“We have apprehensions that India might end up in a situation similar to Bangladesh or Nepal. We demand the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. Rahul Gandhi is determined to secure his resignation today, no matter what. If he refuses to step down, I, Irfan Ansari, have arrived here with 10,000 people, and we will take Gyanesh Kumar with us to Ranchi,” Ansari said.