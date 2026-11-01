Jharkhand voters alerted to fake SIR emails claiming electoral roll deletions

RANCHI: Voters have been cautioned against a suspected cyber fraud in which fraudsters are sending fake emails in the name of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, falsely claiming that recipients' names have been deleted from the draft electoral roll due to discrepancies detected during verification.

The emails reportedly urge recipients to click on embedded links and submit personal information and identity documents to have their names restored to the electoral roll. However, officials have warned that these emails are fraudulent attempts to steal sensitive personal information.

"Recently, some individuals have been receiving emails claiming that their names have been removed from the draft electoral roll due to discrepancies identified during the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) process. These emails prompt recipients to click on a link to submit personal information and documents in order to have their names re-included. Such emails are deceptive," an official communique from the Chief Electoral Office stated.

In an advisory, voters have been urged not to click on links received through suspicious emails or share personal details, one-time passwords (OTPs) or identity documents on unfamiliar websites.