Jharkhand voters alerted to fake SIR emails claiming electoral roll deletions

RANCHI: Voters have been cautioned against a suspected cyber fraud in which fraudsters are sending fake emails in the name of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, falsely claiming that recipients' names have been deleted from the draft electoral roll due to discrepancies detected during verification.
The emails reportedly urge recipients to click on embedded links and submit personal information and identity documents to have their names restored to the electoral roll. However, officials have warned that these emails are fraudulent attempts to steal sensitive personal information.
"Recently, some individuals have been receiving emails claiming that their names have been removed from the draft electoral roll due to discrepancies identified during the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) process. These emails prompt recipients to click on a link to submit personal information and documents in order to have their names re-included. Such emails are deceptive," an official communique from the Chief Electoral Office stated.
In an advisory, voters have been urged not to click on links received through suspicious emails or share personal details, one-time passwords (OTPs) or identity documents on unfamiliar websites.
Voters have also been advised to verify claims regarding their electoral status only through official Election Commission channels.
The advisory clarified that neither the District Election Officer nor the Electoral Registration Officer is sending emails asking voters to upload certificates or documents through such links.
Those requiring verification or wishing to submit documents in connection with the SIR process have been advised to contact their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs).
“For online services, voters can use the Election Commission's ECINET mobile application or the official portal, https://voters.eci.gov.in/,” stated the official communique. The advisory stressed the need for vigilance to prevent cybercriminals from exploiting the ongoing electoral revision exercise to cheat voters and misuse their personal information.