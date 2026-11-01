Kashmir incomplete without Pandits, says LG Manoj Sinha as he inaugurates 1,416 flats for PM Package employees

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated 1416 residential flats for migrant Kashmiri Pandit PM Package employees at three locations and reiterated that Kashmir is incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits and their dignified return to the Valley was essential to restoring Kashmir’s historical heritage and human dignity.

“Kashmir is incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits and it is deprived of a precious part of its soul. Dignified return of Kashmiri Pandit families is a commitment to restoring the historical heritage and human dignity of Kashmir,” Sinha said in his address while inaugurating the residential accommodation constructed for Pandit PM Package employees at Zewan in outskirts of Srinagar.

936 flats have been constructed across 39 blocks at Zewan.

The LG also inaugurated residential complexes at Kakan Maran in Budgam and Kulangam Bagh in Kupwara through virtual mode.

With the inauguration of these complexes, a total of 1,416 flats have been constructed for PM Package Pandit employees across the three locations.

The transit accommodation project consists 6,000 flats across 342 blocks at 20 locations in 10 districts of Valley. Of the 6,000 sanctioned flats, construction of over 5,200 flats has been completed and over 3,800 flats have already been allotted.

Describing each flat as a symbol of the aspirations, resilience and hopes of a family seeking a secure future in Kashmir, Sinha said the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandit families was integral to preserving Kashmir’s cultural, spiritual and civilisational heritage.

“Kashmir’s literary consciousness, spiritual heritage, and cultural splendour cannot be imagined without the contribution of Pandits,” he said.