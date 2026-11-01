Mutilated bodies of 2 missing youths found in Manipur, protesters clash with police

IMPHAL: The mutilated bodies of two Kuki youths who went missing from a village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district three days ago were found stuffed in gunny bags at a banana farm in neighbouring Senapati district on Sunday, triggering protests and clashes between agitators and security forces, police said.

The youths, identified as T Chongloi (21) and Paoginlal Hangsing (20), went missing from Taphou Kuki village on October 29. Their bodies were recovered during a search operation conducted by joint teams of security forces along the boundary of Kangpokpi and Senapati districts.

Following the discovery, protesters alleging that the youths had been abducted and killed by "Naga militants" clashed with security forces at the Kangpokpi district headquarters. Security personnel baton-charged protesters gathered outside the SP office and used tear gas to disperse the crowd, officials said. The agitators claimed that several protesters sustained injuries.

Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen condemned the killings, saying, "What began with hopes of safe return ended in tragedy."

In a statement, Kipgen demanded a thorough investigation into the "heinous crimes" and said those responsible must be brought to justice.

The Kangpokpi-based Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, who belongs to the Naga community, over the incident. It also sought the transfer of Taphou Kuki village from the jurisdiction of the Senapati Superintendent of Police to that of the Kangpokpi SP.

The committee said the bodies would not be taken to the village for the final rites until the perpetrators were arrested.

According to police, joint teams comprising the Manipur Police, CRPF and Assam Rifles had conducted search operations along the Kangpokpi-Senapati boundary to trace the missing youths.

"During the course of one such operation, the joint teams recovered the two bodies. The bodies are of the two missing Kuki youths," an official said.

In a statement, the police said an extensive search operation was conducted on Sunday by joint teams comprising the Manipur Police, CoBRA, CRPF, Assam Rifles and RAF in the general area east of NH-2, along SP Road.

SP Road is a hilly stretch connecting Senapati and Kangpokpi districts. Police said necessary legal formalities were being carried out.

The incident comes a day after three people belonging to the Kuki community were killed in a gunfight between rival armed groups in Noney district, police said.

More than 50 people have been killed and dozens of houses burnt across Tamenglong, Noney, Kamjong, Ukhrul and Kangpokpi districts since ethnic clashes broke out between Kuki and Naga communities in February this year.

Manipur had earlier witnessed ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis, in which more than 300 people were killed, 49 remained missing and thousands were rendered homeless.