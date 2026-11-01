NSA Ajit Doval in Hanoi to review India-Vietnam strategic ties

NEW DELHI: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval arrived in Hanoi on Sunday for an official visit aimed at strengthening the India-Vietnam strategic partnership, sources said.

During his visit, Doval is scheduled to meet senior Vietnamese leaders and discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation in the spheres of security, defence and strategic affairs.

The visit follows the fourth India-Vietnam Security Dialogue, held in New Delhi in October 2026. The dialogue reviewed cooperation in areas including counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, maritime security, economic security and emerging technologies. The visit is expected to provide high-level political direction to the implementation of the outcomes of the dialogue.

India and Vietnam have been strengthening their strategic engagement amid evolving security challenges in the Indo-Pacific. Vietnam is an important partner for New Delhi’s Act East Policy and its broader Indo-Pacific strategy where both sides push for freedom of navigation and peaceful maritime periphery.

Defence and maritime security cooperation are expected to figure prominently in the discussions. The two sides are also likely to explore ways to expand military-to-military engagement, including defence training, technology cooperation, equipment supplies and potential co-production arrangements. India has been seeking to expand its defence exports in Southeast Asia, while Vietnam is looking to diversify its defence partnerships.

Cooperation in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation, cybersecurity and energy is also expected to feature in the discussions. Both countries have been seeking to broaden their partnership beyond traditional security cooperation and strengthen institutional coordination between their respective agencies.