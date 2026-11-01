NVS-03 to strengthen navigation, but entire constellation best for full service: ISRO Chief

BENGALURU: While the late Friday night launch of India’s third next-generation satellite NVS-03 and its expected successful operations after it is placed in its final orbit are set to boost indigenous satellite navigation capabilities, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan said the complete constellation of seven nav sats to be up and functional would prove optimal for location and mapping services for the users.

Addressing a press conference after NVS-03 was placed in a geosynchronous transfer orbit following its 11:51 p.m. launch on Friday, Narayanan said that currently there are three navigation satellites in space and with the addition of NVS-03, there will be four. For accurate, precision timing and services, and to improve India’s strategic applications, navigation and precision timing system in the country, at least four of the total seven satellites need to be operational. However, strengthening the service for civilian applications will take time because the constellation needs to be completed, he said.

The NVS-03, weighing 2250Kg, was placed in a precise orbit with a perigee of 170.31 Km and an apogee of 38,080 Km. “This is one of the best apogees any launch vehicle has touched so far,” he said.

The NVS-03 was launched from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota.

Narayanan said: “The Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) constellation is now strengthened and restored in orbit. This is a national strategic asset to position the satellite in the intended orbit. This is important for the ‘one nation one time’ project. Till now, we had placed two (atomic) clocks in the orbit, but with NVS-03 we have placed the third. The indigenously-developed clock will help in tracking trains, aircraft, ships and in other civilian applications.