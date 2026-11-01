NVS-03 to strengthen navigation, but entire constellation best for full service: ISRO Chief

BENGALURU: While the late Friday night launch of India’s third next-generation satellite NVS-03 and its expected successful operations after it is placed in its final orbit are set to boost indigenous satellite navigation capabilities, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan said the complete constellation of seven nav sats to be up and functional would prove optimal for location and mapping services for the users.
Addressing a press conference after NVS-03 was placed in a geosynchronous transfer orbit following its 11:51 p.m. launch on Friday, Narayanan said that currently there are three navigation satellites in space and with the addition of NVS-03, there will be four. For accurate, precision timing and services, and to improve India’s strategic applications, navigation and precision timing system in the country, at least four of the total seven satellites need to be operational. However, strengthening the service for civilian applications will take time because the constellation needs to be completed, he said.
The NVS-03, weighing 2250Kg, was placed in a precise orbit with a perigee of 170.31 Km and an apogee of 38,080 Km. “This is one of the best apogees any launch vehicle has touched so far,” he said.
The NVS-03 was launched from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota.
Narayanan said: “The Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) constellation is now strengthened and restored in orbit. This is a national strategic asset to position the satellite in the intended orbit. This is important for the ‘one nation one time’ project. Till now, we had placed two (atomic) clocks in the orbit, but with NVS-03 we have placed the third. The indigenously-developed clock will help in tracking trains, aircraft, ships and in other civilian applications.
The age of the satellite is five years, but I am confident it will serve more than seven years. The solar panels have been deployed and the health of the satellite is good. Information will start relaying in a week.”
Narayanan said that currently over 10,400 locomotives and around 64,000 fishing vehicles are being monitored in real time using navigation satellites. “Our target is to track over one lakh [vehicles/assets] in another six months under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada scheme. Tracking devices have also been fixed on over 50 lakh vehicles. With NavIC and Gaganyaan missions, India’s contribution to the broader global education system will be strengthened,” he said.
Pertaining to the use of the pyrotechnic (pyro) valves – the main cause of failure of the NVS-02 mission -- Narayanan said the technical committee under former ISRO chairman Kiran Kumar had submitted its report, and based on the committee’s suggestions, the entire satellite data was revisited. Multiple vibration and soft tests were conducted and a bold step was taken to use three pyro valves and open all the valves during lift-off.
Narayanan said that with the launch of the 20th flight late Friday night, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) programme of ISRO has totally placed 34 tonnes of satellites in their respective orbits. He also highlighted that the NVS-03 mission onboard the GSLV-F18 launcher had the shortest turnaround time for the GSLV – 56 days – with the last launch being the earth observation satellite, EOS-05 on board the GSLV-F17 launcher, conducted on September 4.
“We are planning five more launches before the end of this financial year. This year, so far five launches have been done, including a private one,” he added.