RSS annual meet to begin in Indore on Monday; centenary review, global outreach on agenda

BHOPAL: Historic Daly College in Indore will host the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) three-day crucial Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meeting, beginning on Monday.

The Sangh's entire top brass, including Sarsanghchalak (chief) Dr Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale, along with senior functionaries from 11 Kshetras (regions) and 46 Prants (organisational provinces), will deliberate on a host of major issues concerning the Sangh as well as the country over the next three days.

This is the second consecutive year that the RSS's crucial annual meeting is being held in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, following the 2025 meeting in Jabalpur.

The key focus areas of the three-day meeting (November 2-4) will include a review of programmes organised by the Sangh and its affiliated organisations throughout the year as part of the centenary celebrations, which recently concluded.

With the Sangh undertaking a major structural reorganisation to decentralise its operations and strengthen grassroots coordination, the meeting will also discuss the proposed changes, which are likely to be implemented nationally after March 2027.

The meeting will also discuss the pravas (institutional and organisational tours) of RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat for the coming year, besides deliberating on the roadmap for the Sangh's Global Outreach initiative. Launched in August-September this year, the initiative gained momentum through the RSS chief's successful tours and meetings in the US, Canada and the UK.