RSS annual meet to begin in Indore on Monday; centenary review, global outreach on agenda

BHOPAL: Historic Daly College in Indore will host the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) three-day crucial Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meeting, beginning on Monday.
The Sangh's entire top brass, including Sarsanghchalak (chief) Dr Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale, along with senior functionaries from 11 Kshetras (regions) and 46 Prants (organisational provinces), will deliberate on a host of major issues concerning the Sangh as well as the country over the next three days.
This is the second consecutive year that the RSS's crucial annual meeting is being held in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, following the 2025 meeting in Jabalpur.
The key focus areas of the three-day meeting (November 2-4) will include a review of programmes organised by the Sangh and its affiliated organisations throughout the year as part of the centenary celebrations, which recently concluded.
With the Sangh undertaking a major structural reorganisation to decentralise its operations and strengthen grassroots coordination, the meeting will also discuss the proposed changes, which are likely to be implemented nationally after March 2027.
The meeting will also discuss the pravas (institutional and organisational tours) of RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat for the coming year, besides deliberating on the roadmap for the Sangh's Global Outreach initiative. Launched in August-September this year, the initiative gained momentum through the RSS chief's successful tours and meetings in the US, Canada and the UK.
The meeting will discuss the future roadmap of the Global Outreach initiative, including the countries that could be covered in the coming months as part of efforts to take the Sangh's ideology to a wider international audience.
With the Sangh and its affiliated organisations working closely with society, the meeting will also draw up a detailed plan for public awareness campaigns on several pressing national and social issues.
“The Sangh has been working actively with social and educational institutions to stem the rising menace of drug addiction among youngsters. This will form a key part of the discussions at the meeting in Indore,” RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh (national media and publicity head) Sunil Ambekar said.
Extensive discussions are also expected on other important contemporary issues, including content on new media platforms, external interference in Bharat's (India's) internal affairs and the global scenario.
According to Ambekar, the meeting will undertake a quantitative and qualitative review of the programmes organised during the centenary celebrations (October 2025 to October 2026).
During the centenary year, the Sangh has particularly focused on expanding its activities across the country. The three-day meeting will further deliberate on the roadmap for continued expansion.
“During the entire centenary year, the number of daily shakhas of the Sangh increased nationally by over 13,000 compared to the previous year's figures. While the total number of daily shakhas currently stands at 1,01,151 nationally, the aggregate number rises to 1,10,849 locations across the country when weekly shakhas and monthly gatherings are included,” Ambekar said.
During the centenary year, 65,660 Hindu Sammelans were organised across the country to further strengthen the Sangh's grassroots presence.
“The Sangh had prepared a three-year expansion plan ahead of its centenary year and had undertaken special efforts to strengthen its grassroots presence. The three-day meeting in Indore will review the results and experiences of this exercise and discuss the future course of organisational expansion,” Ambekar added.