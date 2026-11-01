‘SIR a surgical strike on voting rights’: Left leaders call INDIA bloc rally a ‘second freedom struggle’ against RSS

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Sunday described the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as a “surgical strike” on people's voting rights, while CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby termed the INDIA bloc's agitation a “second freedom struggle” to save the country from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Addressing the gathering at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, the Left leaders accused the BJP-led Centre of undermining constitutional rights and called for the movement against alleged electoral irregularities to be taken to every corner of the country.

“The whole nation has understood that SIR is a tool to snatch away people's right to vote, a surgical strike on people by the government,” Bhattacharya said.

He said the right to vote and the right to protest were fundamental to democracy, alleging that both were under attack. He also accused the authorities of attempting to silence the movement by preventing protesters from gathering at Jantar Mantar.

“It looks like Delhi has been placed under military rule. They are trying to silence our voices,” he said, describing the gathering at Ramlila Maidan as a historic moment.