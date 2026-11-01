‘Stay in mock Parliament, your turn will never come’: Amit Shah hits out at Rahul Gandhi over Delhi rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of hurting the sentiments of 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims by holding the INDIA bloc's rally in Delhi on the anniversary of the violence, saying the event would only “rub salt into the wounds” of those affected.
Addressing a gathering in Chandigarh after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 258 crore, Shah said thousands of Sikhs were killed in the riots on November 1, 1984, and accused the Congress of organising a political event on a day associated with the tragedy.
“Rahul Gandhi's November 1 'jalsa' in Delhi will only rub salt in wounds of anti-Sikh riot victims,” Shah said.
“The day the Sikh genocide happened, on that very day, they had to hold a rally,” he said, referring to the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' protest at Ramlila Maidan against alleged electoral irregularities and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Recalling the scale of the violence, Shah said thousands of Sikhs were burnt alive, families were displaced, children orphaned and women widowed. He accused the Congress of inciting the riots and said the country would not forget the violence.
Shah also attacked former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi over his remark following the riots: “When a big tree falls, the earth shakes.”
“The day the Sikh genocide happened, on that very day, they had to hold a rally,” Shah said, adding that only Congress leaders could make such a remark after the killing of thousands of Sikhs.
Taking aim at Rahul Gandhi, Shah said the Congress leader's 'mohabbat ki dukaan' had only spread hatred by choosing to hold the rally on the anniversary of the violence. He also alleged that the BJP had urged the Congress to avoid holding the event on November 1, 2 and 3, but the request was ignored.
“Our party held a press conference requesting that they not hold the event on November 1, 2, and 3, the very days the anti-Sikh riots took place, as it would deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community, including mothers, sisters, and children. But they remained adamant. Orders were issued from abroad to hold the rally on the very day that thousands of Sikhs were burned alive,” Shah alleged.
Condemning the decision to hold the rally, he said, “From this land of the Gurus, I strongly condemn this vile attempt. I condemn this. India and Punjab will never be able to forget this.”
Shah said the Narendra Modi government had reopened cases related to the 1984 riots after coming to power in 2014 and provided compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of each person killed. He also claimed that prominent Congress leaders involved in the violence had been jailed.
“India has never witnessed, nor will it ever witness, riots of this kind, incited by a political party,” he said.
The Union minister also attacked the Opposition over its protests in Parliament and its allegations against the Election Commission.
“Telling lies, spreading anarchy, not letting Parliament function, this is your 'fitrat' (true nature),” Shah said. He added that Rahul Gandhi could remain in a mock Parliament throughout his life if he aspired to become Prime Minister, but his turn would never come.
Meanwhile, the BJP organised a counter-march in West Delhi to remember the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, accusing the Congress of holding a political rally on the anniversary of the violence. The INDIA bloc's protest at Ramlila Maidan was part of its campaign against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities and the deletion of voters' names from electoral rolls.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)