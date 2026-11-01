‘Stay in mock Parliament, your turn will never come’: Amit Shah hits out at Rahul Gandhi over Delhi rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of hurting the sentiments of 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims by holding the INDIA bloc's rally in Delhi on the anniversary of the violence, saying the event would only “rub salt into the wounds” of those affected.

Addressing a gathering in Chandigarh after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 258 crore, Shah said thousands of Sikhs were killed in the riots on November 1, 1984, and accused the Congress of organising a political event on a day associated with the tragedy.

“Rahul Gandhi's November 1 'jalsa' in Delhi will only rub salt in wounds of anti-Sikh riot victims,” Shah said.

“The day the Sikh genocide happened, on that very day, they had to hold a rally,” he said, referring to the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' protest at Ramlila Maidan against alleged electoral irregularities and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Recalling the scale of the violence, Shah said thousands of Sikhs were burnt alive, families were displaced, children orphaned and women widowed. He accused the Congress of inciting the riots and said the country would not forget the violence.

Shah also attacked former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi over his remark following the riots: “When a big tree falls, the earth shakes.”

“The day the Sikh genocide happened, on that very day, they had to hold a rally,” Shah said, adding that only Congress leaders could make such a remark after the killing of thousands of Sikhs.