Three killed in gunfight between rival groups in Manipur's Noney

Three people belonging to the Kuki community were killed in a gunfight between rival armed groups in Manipur's Noney district on Saturday, police said.

The exchange of fire broke out at Kekru Naga village in the morning and continued for several hours in the forested hill area, leaving three people dead, they said.

"Necessary security measures have been taken in the area," police said.

Meanwhile, the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki community, condemned the killings and alleged that Naga militant groups were responsible.

In a statement, the organisation demanded justice and accountability, besides urging the State government to take immediate action.

(With inputs from PTI)