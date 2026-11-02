‘Amity promotes entrepreneurship’

What does it take to build a university that can keep pace with the changing expectations of higher education? Dr Atul Chauhan, Chancellor of Amity University, Uttar Pradesh, and President of the Amity Education Group, has spent decades overseeing that endeavour. We spoke to him to hear how he views the responsibilities of university leadership and the direction higher education must take.

How does Amity review its curricula, and what informs decisions to introduce or revise courses?

All our degree programmes and constituent courses undergo a mandatory 360-degree triennial review, supplemented by interim revisions to integrate emerging sectoral trends. Industry feedback is a primary consideration. External experts serve on course-level committees, programme review boards, and the University Academic Council.

Partnerships with organisations such as Tata, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and CII support specialised programmes across engineering, technology, management, and health sciences. Industry practitioners and university faculty jointly design and deliver these curricula, ensuring a seamless translation of operational industry insights into the academic environment.