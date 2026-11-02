BJP hits out at Rahul Gandhi over latest social media post on PM Modi

The BJP on Monday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over a social media post targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with party Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi questioning the Congress leader and his family's foreign visits and alleged links with foreign entities.

In a lengthy post, Trivedi described Rahul Gandhi and his family's overseas visits as "suspicious" and questioned their alleged associations with foreign organisations and narratives.

"Rahul Gandhi ji, the less discussion there is about you and your family's most suspicious foreign travels and connections with foreign entities, the better! Before preaching about democracy and raising questions about constitutional institutions, also tell the people of the country why foreign help and foreign narratives are resorted to on every issue?", Trivedi asked.

Elaborating on his allegations, the BJP leader raised a series of questions concerning several controversial political and corporate episodes.

Trivedi questioned :"Let's start—Who was it that saved the head of the foreign company Union Carbide using a government plane in the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy? Who was with Bofors? Who was with the Howitzer? Who was with the Westland helicopter?

Who was with Hindenburg, which shut down its shop?

And who was with the narratives of foreign media institutions like The Washington Post, The New York Times, and BBC that published reports against India? ".

Trivedi continued his attack by citing several other controversies and individuals, asking Rahul Gandhi to respond to the allegations.

"Who was with Anderson? Who was with Quattrocchi?

Whose name was linked with Christian Michel? Who was with Guido Haschke?

In the Volcker Report, which party was receiving money from Saddam Hussein, because of which your foreign minister had to resign? Who was seeking help from the US and Europe in March 2023 to interfere in India? Who is attacking Indian companies today while welcoming Elon Musk?", Trivedi asked and alleged.

He also alleged that Rahul Gandhi had been quoted by WikiLeaks in connection with a controversial remark.

"While discussing India's security with the US ambassador and calling Hindutva more dangerous than Lashkar-e-Taiba, WikiLeaks has quoted you—a denial of which has not come to this day.

Who was in the photo of the agreement with China's Communist Party?

Who was collecting headlines and praise in Pakistani media during Operation Sindoor? Who was the director in the foreign company Backops?

On whom are the allegations of foreign citizenship? "Trivedi asked.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's remarks suggesting that Prime Minister Modi had become Prime Minister with foreign support, Trivedi alleged that it was the Congress leader, his family and his party who had questionable associations with foreign entities.

"Rahul ji, everywhere it's only and only you, your family, and your party that are suspiciously connected to foreign entities. This relationship of yours with anti-India foreign forces is such that, oh, where will you escape from them?

Wherever you go, you'll find yourself there", Trivedi said.

In his attack, Trivedi said the people of the country wanted to know whether the Congress was pursuing politics in India's national interest or seeking to advance its political agenda with the help of foreign narratives.