Centre expands FRRO network to 20 locations, targets all state capitals by 2027

NEW DELHI: With the government aiming to establish Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs) in every state capital, steps have been taken to expand the network across the country, taking the total number of offices to 20, officials in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Monday.

The move is aimed at strengthening immigration management nationwide, facilitating foreign visitors and ensuring effective enforcement of immigration laws, they said.

In an official statement, the MHA said, “The expansion, being undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, follows directions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to establish FRROs in all state capitals by 2027.”

The move comes amid a steady increase in the number of foreign nationals visiting India for tourism, medical treatment and educational purposes, necessitating greater accessibility to immigration-related services at the state level, the ministry said.

“Since 2025, five new FRROs have been established in state capitals. Jaipur, Chandigarh and Guwahati received new offices in 2025, bringing these cities under independent FRRO jurisdictions instead of being serviced by Delhi, Amritsar and Kolkata, respectively,” a senior MHA official said.