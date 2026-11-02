Centre starts DigiYatra trial runs for international flyers in seven cities

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Sunday said that DigiYatra, the contactless and paperless initiative which relies on face recognition technology, has begun trial runs for international passengers at seven airports in India. A wider rollout across the country is planned in 2027 by incorporating passenger feedback from these trials, which are set to conclude by end of December.

The trials have commenced at Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Mumbai, Chennai and Amritsar airports. The DigiYatra facility has been incorporated at 39 airports till now and is available only for domestic passengers.

In an official release, the Civil Aviation Ministry said, “The trials, scheduled to run from November to December 2026, will allow eligible Indian nationals holding e-passports to use the DigiYatra at designated airport touchpoints while travelling on select international flights operated by Air India and IndiGo.”

Eligible passengers will be able to use the facility at terminal entry points, Security Hold Areas (SHA) and boarding gates, wherever the required infrastructure is available.

To access the facility, eligible Indian nationals must create an e-passport-based Verifiable Credential (VC) through the DigiYatra mobile application. The process involves scanning the Machine Readable Zone of the e-passport, reading the embedded chip using the Near Field Communication (NFC) feature of a compatible smartphone, capturing a selfie and verifying the details.