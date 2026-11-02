Centre to intervene in air fare surges in ‘extraordinary situations’ from January 2027

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Civil Aviation will intervene in cases of sharp increases in air fares in “extraordinary situations”, according to a new set of rules issued under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Niyam, 2026. The rules will come into effect on January 1, 2027.

They were notified in the Gazette by the Centre on Saturday (October 31).

Asked to explain what constituted an extraordinary situation, a senior Ministry official said that the circumstances had not been defined in the notification.

Under Rule 192, airlines are required to submit details of their tariffs to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“The Government may issue written directions if it is of the opinion that an extraordinary situation has arisen and intervention is necessary in the public interest,” the rule states.

The rule also empowers the Centre to direct an airline to revise its tariffs for a specified period in the public interest.

To ensure transparency in fare structures, the new rules require airlines to display their tariffs on their digital booking platforms. They also mandate a clear breakdown of the total fare, including fees payable to service providers, operational costs and taxes payable to the Government.

Airlines must also transparently disclose cancellation charges and refund conditions.

Alternative headline: New aviation rules empower Centre to regulate air fares during extraordinary situations from 2027