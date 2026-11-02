Char Dham services to be discontinued till end of this season, say operators

NEW DELHI: The deadlock between chartered flight operators in Uttarakhand and the aviation regulator resulted in cancellation of all the 40 Char Dham trips scheduled on Monday upsetting travel plans of nearly 250 pilgrims. With no breakthrough in the talks held by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the private operators on the new mandatory rule of two pilots per aircraft, the operators have decided to cancel operations for the rest of the season, which winds to a close on November 7.

The aerial pilgrim trip begins at Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun and covers Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. It begins annually either by April last week or May first week and continues till June 25. After shutting down during the rainy season, it restarts by mid-September and continues till the first week of November.

A reputed operator, speaking on behalf of the 13 operators who run these trips told this reporter, “The DGCA held a virtual meet with all of us on Monday. We reiterated what we had communicated to them earlier that it was not possible logistically or financially to operate every helicopter with two pilots. We made it clear that the operators should have been involved in taking any such decision. “