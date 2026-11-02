Chhattisgarh woos Green investors, showcases vast renewable potential in New Delhi

RAIPUR: In a pitch to reshape its identity as a sustainable industrial powerhouse, Chhattisgarh made a resounding statement on the global clean energy stage on Monday at the prestigious India Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the four-day global summit, held from November 2 to 5, has brought together representatives from over 130 countries, including ministers, policymakers, investors and industry leaders. Chhattisgarh is among the 13 states and Union Territories showcasing their renewable energy capabilities and investment potential at the event.

Stepping into the spotlight at New Delhi’s iconic Bharat Mandapam, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai arrived to personally review the state's pavilion, signalling a decisive shift toward high-impact green investments and technological transformation.

Long recognised as the mineral and industrial spine of central India, Chhattisgarh is now charting a bold course toward ecological stewardship and sustainable growth.

During his engagements with prominent global investors, tech innovators, and clean energy developers, CM Sai underscored the state’s immense untapped potential across solar, bio-energy, and hydro-pumped storage sectors.