Chhattisgarh woos Green investors, showcases vast renewable potential in New Delhi

RAIPUR: In a pitch to reshape its identity as a sustainable industrial powerhouse, Chhattisgarh made a resounding statement on the global clean energy stage on Monday at the prestigious India Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026.
Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the four-day global summit, held from November 2 to 5, has brought together representatives from over 130 countries, including ministers, policymakers, investors and industry leaders. Chhattisgarh is among the 13 states and Union Territories showcasing their renewable energy capabilities and investment potential at the event.
Stepping into the spotlight at New Delhi’s iconic Bharat Mandapam, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai arrived to personally review the state's pavilion, signalling a decisive shift toward high-impact green investments and technological transformation.
Long recognised as the mineral and industrial spine of central India, Chhattisgarh is now charting a bold course toward ecological stewardship and sustainable growth.
During his engagements with prominent global investors, tech innovators, and clean energy developers, CM Sai underscored the state’s immense untapped potential across solar, bio-energy, and hydro-pumped storage sectors.
"Chhattisgarh stands at the threshold of an extraordinary energy transition," the Chief Minister emphasised while meeting with prospective partners.
"We are not just offering competitive incentives and vast natural resources; we are providing a progressive ecosystem built on agility, transparency, and long-term sustainability," he added.
The state’s pavilion serves as an interactive window into its green roadmap, highlighting progressive policy incentives, cutting-edge grid infrastructure, and ambitious projects designed to achieve self-reliance in clean power.
As India rapidly accelerates toward its net-zero goals, Chhattisgarh’s presence in the capital delivers a promising message: the state is fully prepared to lead the green industrial revolution, inviting global innovators to invest, collaborate, and grow alongside a greener India.