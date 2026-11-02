Children travel two hours for cancer therapy: Study

NEW DELHI: Shivam Kumar, 15, has to travel over 1000 km twice a month, from Patna to Delhi’s AIIMS, after it was confirmed that his cancer has relapsed in 2024. In 2020, Kumar was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a group of blood cancers that develop in the lymphatic system, and was treated at AIIMS, Patna. But when he suffered a relapse four years later, he was referred to AIIMS, Delhi, where he was diagnosed with Nodular Lymphocyte-Predominant Hodgkin Lymphoma (NLPHL), a rare, slow-growing type of blood cancer.

The boy, who had to drop out after Class 3 due to his illness, is now on his way to recovery and will be going back home soon. But he will have to commute to and fro from his hometown as he has recently undergone a bone marrow transplant and will have to come to Delhi for his mandatory three-monthly routine check-ups.

Shivam is not alone. Hundreds of children with cancer have to travel long distances, or on average over two hours, to reach a paediatric cancer centre, said a first-of-its-kind study recently published in the UK-based Journal of Cancer Policy.

The study, conducted by cancer specialists including experts from AIIMS, Delhi, has said uneven geographic distribution of childhood cancer centres forces families to travel long distances.