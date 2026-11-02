Cyclone Murasu to cross Andhra coast tonight with winds up to 120 kmph; heavy rain lashes Chennai

Over the 24 hours ending Monday morning, Madhavaram recorded 11 cm of rainfall, while Ennore Port and Nungambakkam received 10 cm each, an official said.

The IMD issued an orange alert for Chennai, warning of very heavy rainfall ranging between 11 cm and 20 cm. The city administration also declared a holiday for schools.

Chennai Airport authorities said certain flights had been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions and advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for updates.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G S Sameeran said there was no major flooding in the city, although some areas had experienced minor water stagnation.

"Out of 22 subways in the city, two faced a minor waterlogging issue, and the water was soon cleared for traffic," he told reporters on Monday, adding that all the subways remained open.

The corporation has deployed pumps and field teams with backup motors in vulnerable areas to clear stagnant water. Sameeran said 28 monitoring stations across Chennai recorded heavy rainfall, while five, primarily in the northern zones such as Parrys and Manali, recorded very heavy rainfall. No locations reported extremely heavy rainfall, he added.

Corporation teams remain on alert to address waterlogging, while the commissioner is coordinating with the city police to manage traffic and respond to possible coastal flooding.

Andhra Pradesh remained on high alert on Monday as Murasu moved towards the coast. Heavy clouds covered Vijayawada, while several districts reported rainfall under the influence of the system.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan held a review meeting with officials from the Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply departments, directing them to remain prepared for the cyclone's impact.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister's office, Kalyan said the state had not yet fully recovered from the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab and stressed the need for preparedness.

He asked officials in Nellore, Prakasam, Markapuram, Bapatla and Krishna districts to remain vigilant and evacuate people from low-lying areas to safer locations in coordination with the police, revenue and electricity departments.