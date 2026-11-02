Cyclone Murasu to cross Andhra coast tonight with winds up to 120 kmph; heavy rain lashes Chennai

Severe Cyclone Murasu is expected to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur during midnight on Monday and the early hours of Tuesday, with wind speeds reaching 100-110 kmph and gusting to 120 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The intensifying weather system has brought heavy rainfall to northern Tamil Nadu, inundating several parts of Chennai, while Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have stepped up preparedness and evacuation measures ahead of its landfall.
According to the IMD's latest bulletin issued at 11.30 am on Monday, Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu was moving west-northwestwards at 14 kmph over the west-central Bay of Bengal. It lay centred around 120 km east-southeast of Nellore, 140 km east-southeast of Kavali, 170 km northeast of Chennai, 180 km southeast of Ongole and 220 km south of Machilipatnam.
"It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur close to Ongole during midnight of November 2 to early hours of November 3," the IMD said.
Northern parts of Tamil Nadu experienced heavy rainfall as the cyclone approached the Andhra Pradesh coast, with several areas in Chennai reporting waterlogging.
Over the 24 hours ending Monday morning, Madhavaram recorded 11 cm of rainfall, while Ennore Port and Nungambakkam received 10 cm each, an official said.
The IMD issued an orange alert for Chennai, warning of very heavy rainfall ranging between 11 cm and 20 cm. The city administration also declared a holiday for schools.
Chennai Airport authorities said certain flights had been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions and advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for updates.
Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G S Sameeran said there was no major flooding in the city, although some areas had experienced minor water stagnation.
"Out of 22 subways in the city, two faced a minor waterlogging issue, and the water was soon cleared for traffic," he told reporters on Monday, adding that all the subways remained open.
The corporation has deployed pumps and field teams with backup motors in vulnerable areas to clear stagnant water. Sameeran said 28 monitoring stations across Chennai recorded heavy rainfall, while five, primarily in the northern zones such as Parrys and Manali, recorded very heavy rainfall. No locations reported extremely heavy rainfall, he added.
Corporation teams remain on alert to address waterlogging, while the commissioner is coordinating with the city police to manage traffic and respond to possible coastal flooding.
Andhra Pradesh remained on high alert on Monday as Murasu moved towards the coast. Heavy clouds covered Vijayawada, while several districts reported rainfall under the influence of the system.
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan held a review meeting with officials from the Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply departments, directing them to remain prepared for the cyclone's impact.
According to the Deputy Chief Minister's office, Kalyan said the state had not yet fully recovered from the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab and stressed the need for preparedness.
He asked officials in Nellore, Prakasam, Markapuram, Bapatla and Krishna districts to remain vigilant and evacuate people from low-lying areas to safer locations in coordination with the police, revenue and electricity departments.
The office said the cyclone's projected landfall location had shifted from the Bapatla-Machilipatnam stretch towards Nellore. It also reported heavy rainfall in Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Tirupati and Markapuram districts.
Winds of 100-120 kmph are expected around landfall, accompanied by extremely heavy rainfall and the possibility of flash floods, the office said. Six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and seven State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been kept ready.
Kalyan directed officials to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supplies in villages, monitor water levels in canals and streams, and warn residents against approaching water bodies with strong currents.
He also stressed sanitation measures, including the removal of stagnant water and bleaching and chlorination operations after the rains subside.
The Deputy Chief Minister urged people to follow government advisories and remain in safe locations until the cyclone's impact subsides.
Flight operations were also affected, with IndiGo cancelling 10 flights scheduled to operate from Vijayawada's Gannavaram Airport on Monday. Airport authorities advised passengers to check their flight status with the airline before leaving for the airport.
Meanwhile, the Odisha government expedited the evacuation of people from vulnerable areas as Murasu intensified over the Bay of Bengal.
Although the cyclone is expected to make landfall along the adjoining Andhra Pradesh coast, southern Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall, officials said.
Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the cyclone would affect several parts of Odisha, particularly Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts.
He said district collectors had been alerted, with the southern districts placed on high alert.
The minister added that disaster response teams deployed during Cyclone Arnab would remain in their existing positions ahead of Murasu. More than 300 rescue teams comprising personnel from the NDRF, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Odisha Fire Service have been pre-positioned, he said.
The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Gajapati and Ganjam districts on Monday, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph.
Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Puri and Khurda districts are also likely to receive rainfall.
IMD sources said several parts of Odisha had already started experiencing light rainfall under the influence of the system, with precipitation likely to intensify gradually.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)