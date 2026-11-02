Delhi HC stays JNU's termination of Congress MP Bimol Akoijam over sexual harassment complaints

The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)'s decision to terminate the services of Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who was dismissed following an internal inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment by female students, reported PTI.

According to the report, Justice Anup J Bhambhani issued notice to the university on Akoijam's petition challenging his dismissal and listed the matter for hearing in January. The court's interim order suspends the termination decision pending further proceedings.

Akoijam, who represents the Inner Manipur constituency in the Lok Sabha, was a professor at JNU's Centre for the Study of Social Systems under the School of Social Sciences.

The university had dismissed him on October 9 after its Internal Committee (IC) conducted an inquiry into complaints filed by at least 11 female students in May. The complainants alleged that Akoijam invited students to his campus residence under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them. Some also accused him of making obscene and sexually inappropriate remarks during classes.

The termination order, signed by Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit, said the Internal Committee had completed an inquiry and recommended disciplinary action based on its findings. The university said the dismissal was imposed after following due process and considering the material available before the committee.