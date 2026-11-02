Delhi HC stays JNU's termination of Congress MP Bimol Akoijam over sexual harassment complaints

The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)'s decision to terminate the services of Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who was dismissed following an internal inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment by female students, reported PTI.
According to the report, Justice Anup J Bhambhani issued notice to the university on Akoijam's petition challenging his dismissal and listed the matter for hearing in January. The court's interim order suspends the termination decision pending further proceedings.
Akoijam, who represents the Inner Manipur constituency in the Lok Sabha, was a professor at JNU's Centre for the Study of Social Systems under the School of Social Sciences.
The university had dismissed him on October 9 after its Internal Committee (IC) conducted an inquiry into complaints filed by at least 11 female students in May. The complainants alleged that Akoijam invited students to his campus residence under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them. Some also accused him of making obscene and sexually inappropriate remarks during classes.
The termination order, signed by Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit, said the Internal Committee had completed an inquiry and recommended disciplinary action based on its findings. The university said the dismissal was imposed after following due process and considering the material available before the committee.
The committee's assessment, as subsequently detailed in documents submitted to Delhi Police, referred to what it described as a recurring pattern of inappropriate personal interactions, sexually suggestive conduct and unwelcome physical contact. It also said the alleged conduct had created an intimidating and hostile learning environment for women students.
Akoijam has denied the allegations and questioned the university's inquiry process, describing his dismissal as a politically motivated witch-hunt. He has disputed the university's claims about his cooperation with the inquiry and said he had submitted witnesses and a written response to the allegations.
The matter also led to a police investigation. Delhi Police registered an FIR against Akoijam on October 11 at the Vasant Kunj North police station following a complaint by JNU's Chief Security Officer. The case was registered under Sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deal with sexual harassment and acts intended to insult a woman's modesty, among other offences.
Akoijam was subsequently summoned by Delhi Police and appeared for questioning in connection with the case. The investigation is ongoing.
(With inputs from PTI)