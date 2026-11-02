ED raids former Punjab minister Sunder Sham Arora’s residence in Hoshiarpur

CHANDIGARH: November 2 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today searched the residence of former Punjab Industries Minister and senior Congress leader Sunder Sham Arora in Hoshiarpur.

A team of ED officials arrived at Arora’s house on Jodha Mal Road around 5 a.m. in three to four vehicles and began searching the premises as personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) accompanied the officials during the operation.

The latest action comes after the Income Tax Department had earlier conducted an extensive search at Arora’s residence, which lasted nearly three days, or around 62 hour. At the time, Arora had claimed that the Income Tax action was linked to his son’s property business. He had also maintained that the officials had found nothing illegal during the search.

Arora’s counsel, advocate HS Saini, said that he had spoken to the officials and learnt that the team had arrived from the Chandigarh office of the agency.

"However, the officials had not disclosed the purpose of the search, though they had sought certain documents. They asked me to wait while their investigation is underway, and said they would grant me access once it’s complete," he said.

Saini said the officials had sought certain documents but had not provided further details about the investigation.

There was no immediate official statement from the ED regarding the searches or any possible recovery of documents, cash or other material.